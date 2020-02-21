SYLVANIA, Ohio — Sylvania Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a 17-year-old Subway employee at knifepoint on Thursday.

The armed robbery happened at the Subway on Monroe Street around 10 p.m.

The 17-year-old clerk called 911 and told police a man entered the restaurant and threatened her with a knife before robbing the store.

The suspect was wearing a black Eddie Bauer 1st Ascent jacket with a light-colored hoodie underneath, a dark-colored ski mask, jeans and dark-colored tennis shoes with a light-colored midsole.

The suspect fled the store on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information should call the Sylvania Police Division at 419-885-8900.