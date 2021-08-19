Sylvania man re-indicted on felony charges in Stone Foltz BGSU fraternity hazing death

Benjamin Boyers is charged with third-degree involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and misdemeanors.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Wood County Prosecutor's Office re-indicted a Sylvania man on more serious charges stemming from the hazing death of Stone Foltz.

Benjamin Boyers was indicted in April on misdemeanor charges, which were later dropped. On Thursday, Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson announced Boyers has been indicted on one count of third-degree felony involuntary manslaughter, one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence, eight counts of hazing and seven counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws.

Each felony carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison. In a news release, Dobson said new information regarding Boyers' involvement led to him presenting the case again to the grand jury.

Foltz, a former Bowling Green State University student, was found unresponsive March 4 inside his apartment by his roommate. An investigation determined he was involved in an alcohol-related hazing incident earlier that night at the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

Foltz, 20, was at a new member initiation, where new members, known as "littles" and who were almost all under age, received "bigs" or mentors, who allegedly gave their littles high alcohol content liquor and instructed them to drink the whole bottle.

The roommate performed CPR until EMS arrived. Foltz was taken to the Wood County Hospital and later to Toledo Hospital, where he died on March 7.

The coroner said Foltz died of fatal ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.394, according to the family, who said it was likely even higher immediately after the alleged hazing ritual.

Jacob Krinn, 20, of Delaware; pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Daylen Dunson, 21, of Cleveland; pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Troy Henricksen, 23, of Grove City; pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Canyon Caldwell, 21, of Dublin; pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Niall Sweeney, 21, of Erie, Pennsylvania; pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jarrett Prizel, 19, of Olean, New York; pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Aaron Lehane, 21, of Loveland; pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Boyers' next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10.