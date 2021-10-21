Sylvania man pleads guilty to investment adviser fraud

According to court documents, 80-year-old James Simpson admitted to defrauding clients out of more than $400,000 through a fake investment opportunity scheme.

A Sylvania man pleaded guilty Wednesday to investment adviser fraud.

According to court documents, 80-year-old James Simpson, a former investment adviser in the Toledo area, admitted to defrauding clients out of more than $400,000 through a fake investment opportunity scheme.

Starting in 2020, Simpson interacted with a number of clients, claiming to have "access to special investment opportunities" at various interest rates and durations.

At least eight clients wrote him a check to purchase investments, totaling more than $400,000, court documents state.

The documents go on to state that Simpson didn't invest the money given to him by said clients. Instead, he deposited the checks and used the money for personal benefit. Simpson reportedly used investor funds to pay other investors and make it look like he did, actually, invest the money.

His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 2, 2022.

The investigation into Simpson was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Toledo Resident Agency. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Freeman.