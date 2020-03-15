TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man died from a gunshot wound at The Antidote bar in the 700 block of West Sylvania Avenue early Sunday morning.

According to Toledo police, officers were dispatched the address on West Sylvania Avenue at 5:45 a.m. on report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found the victim, Christopher Carrington, 34, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Carrington was treated at the scene and transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died.

Detectives opened a homicide investigation and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

