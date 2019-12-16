COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are on the scene of a man barricaded inside a home on Eakin Road.

According to police, a man is firing at officers in the area. There is no information on any injuries at this time.

Columbus SWAT units and hostage negotiators are on the scene.

Lindbergh Elementary School is on lockdown and Hilltonia Middle School is on lockdown with a delay in dismissal, according to Columbus City Schools.

Police said Briggs High School is also on lockdown.

Police said the K-9 unit is assisting officers on scene.

Police are asking people to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

