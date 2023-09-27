Person arrested after apparent standoff in Swanton

The scene at the home on St. Richards Court stemmed from a "domestic incident," authorities told WTOL 11.

SWANTON, Ohio — One person was arrested and put into an ambulance after an apparent standoff in Swanton Wednesday.

The scene at St. Richards Court began sometime before 5 p.m. and lasted until about 7 p.m. after the man was arrested.

The scene stemmed from a "domestic incident," authorities told WTOL 11.

Authorities were seen preparing a battering ram at the scene at about 6:30 p.m. and using a megaphone in an apparent attempt to speak with people in the home.

Swanton police and deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff's Office were at the scene.

