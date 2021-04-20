Video shows SUV crashing into cars in Houston, driver leaving scene without pets

Houston police are looking for the woman who hit three cars then left her wrecked SUV behind, along with her dog and two bunnies.

HOUSTON — 2020 was a rough year for 87-year-old Marilyn Thibodeau. The longtime Houston resident nearly died from COVID, but was hoping for better things in 2021. Instead, her bad luck continued Sunday when an SUV driver crashed into her parked car and totaled it.

Surveillance video shows the SUV smashing into Marilyn's car, going airborne and spinning before hitting another parked vehicle on Aurora Street in the Heights. One tire flew off and rolled down the street before bouncing over a fence.

The driver, who didn’t appear to be injured, got out and started to walk away. She went back and let her Chihuahua out of the vehicle, then left the dog behind, along with two bunnies found inside the SUV.

Another driver had followed the suspect into the neighborhood after he said she hit his car on the North Loop West near Shepherd and took off. Witnesses say he pleaded with her to stay but she ignored him and calmly walked away.

Houston police say the unidentified woman faces a hit-and-run charge, but they’re still looking for her.

Animal control picked up the bunnies but it’s not clear what happened to the little chihuahua. Video shows it running into the street, then into a fenced yard on the corner of Aurora and Cornell.

Cressandra Thibodeaux says her mom didn’t drive much in 2020 because of the pandemic. After getting COVID in December, Marilyn was hospitalized three times and almost didn’t survive.

During the chaos, Marilyn’s car insurance expired so there is no money to repair or replace the her 2008 car. Police told them the SUV driver wasn’t insured either.

Cressandra has set up a gofundme.com account to help replace the car.

"We know it's a very difficult time for many, but if you can give - we would be extremely appreciative," Cressandra said on the gofundme.com page.

Marilyn is a bartender at 14 Pews, Cressandra's non-profit microcinema located in a tiny wooden church on Aurora. In fact, Marilyn's been dubbed “Houston’s Oldest Bartender.”