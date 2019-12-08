TOLEDO, Ohio — Sylvania Township emergency crews say the suspicious substance at the scene of the McDonald’s on Holland-Sylvania ended up being wax paper. Police said they were called to the restaurant after an envelope was thought to have contained a white powder inside. The substance was to be tested by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

Toledo Fire & Rescue personnel suit up for a suspected hazmat scene at McDonald's at Holland-Sylvania on Monday, after a report of a white powdery substance found at the restaurant.

This came shortly on the heels of the hazmat investigation at the federal courthouse in downtown Toledo. The FBI was investigating both incidents. The substance at the courthouse turned out to be Sweet and Low, Toledo fire officials said.

