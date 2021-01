No one was inside the home on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The fire caused extensive damage and is being investigated as suspicious, according to Toledo police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fire that caused extensive damage to a central Toledo home on Tuesday is under investigation.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to the call around 9:45 p.m. on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue near Lawrence Avenue. The fire caused extensive damage to the home, but no one was inside according to authorities.