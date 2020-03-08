Suspects in Monroe officer's line-of-duty shooting appear in court

Examiners are determining if the 2 men allegedly involved in Cpl. Renae Peterson's shooting are competent to stand trial. She continues to recover.

MONROE, Michigan — Forensic examiners are determining if two men facing charges in the shooting of a Monroe police officer are competent to stand trial.

Kordney McDonald and Kobe Falls appeared in court Monday morning.

McDonald is accused of shooting Corporal Renae Peterson in late May after she was trying to apprehend a carjacking suspect. He is charged with assault with intent to murder. His competency review was adjourned so the forensic center can complete its report.

Falls is charged with armed robbery, assaulting and resisting a police officer. He has not been evaluated yet for competency and the matter is rescheduled for late August.

McDonald and Falls' next court appearance is scheduled for late August.

Both men are reported to be homeless, but were living in the Monroe area, according to the Monroe News.

Peterson, a 16-year veteran of the force, was struck twice during the incident. She underwent several surgical procedures while hospitalized.

According to the Monroe Police Department website, Peterson was named officer of the year in 2016.

The Monroe Police Department's account of events says that, at about 7:57 p.m. on May 24, police received a call of a stolen vehicle in the area of East Second Street and Winchester Street. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who said an unknown suspect hit her in the head with a handgun, while stealing her vehicle.

While searching the area, Corporal Peterson found the vehicle on North Dixie Highway at Ternes Drive. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop and called out to the vehicle, at which point police said the suspects began shooting. Corporal Peterson was struck multiple times, at which point, the suspects fled on foot eastbound. The two male suspects later were taken into custody.