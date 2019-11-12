WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — One man was arrested after leading police on a multi-county chase on I-75 in Wood County on Tuesday.

Around 10:50 p.m., The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was notified by the Toledo Police Department that they had been in pursuit of an RV, but had since ended the pursuit.

Police say the RV was being driven by a suspect with a felony warrant, later identified as 38-year-old Larry Keith of Tennessee.

Officers from the Perrysburg Township Police Department then located the RV on SB I-75 and attempted to stop the vehicle.

Keith refused to pull over and the pursuit continued south of SR 582, where the Bowling Green Post of the OSHP took over the pursuit.

All of the tires on the RV expect the left rear tire were deflated by spike strips that were set out by officers from the Lima Post of the OSHP.

Keith pulled over on his own near mile post 125 in Lima where he was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

The chase spanned three counties and 62 miles, with top speeds hitting 80 miles per hour.

Keith was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation before being arrested for failure to comply and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

He is being held in the Wood County Justice Center.