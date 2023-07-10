Toledo police searching for suspect in May 6 Aggravated Assault

Police said the assault stemmed from a shooting in west Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a suspect wanted for a May 6 Aggravated Assault incident.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Austin Rice is a suspect in an Aggravated Assault stemming from a shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Bennett Road in west Toledo.

Police described Rice as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 lbs.

If you have information regarding this incident or Rice's location, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

