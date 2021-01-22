Suspect throws hot coffee at clerk, grabs cash in 3 west Toledo robberies

While TPD has yet to confirm the incidents are related, all three occurred in the last week and follow a similar pattern.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded three times this week to reports of gas station robberies in which the suspect threw hot coffee at the clerk before taking cash from the register.

Although TPD has yet to confirm the incidents are related, all three follow a similar pattern and occurred in the same area as west Toledo.

Here's a look at each incident in chronological order.

Jan. 18, 2021

On Monday, Toledo police were called to the True North at 4310 West Central Ave. after an unknown man robbed the store.

The victim told officers that when she opened the drawer, the suspect threw hot coffee at her, grabbed money from the register and fled the scene on foot.

The incident occurred at 3:15 p.m.

Jan. 19, 2021

On Tuesday, officers were called to the Value America at 4438 Monroe St. for a similar report.

The clerk told police that an unknown man came into the store and grabbed a cup of coffee. When the man went to the register to pay, he threw the coffee in the clerk's face and, again, took money from the register and ran.

This incident took place just before 3 p.m.

Jan. 21, 2021

At around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the Stop and Go at 4458 Monroe St. for a robbery in progress.

The suspect was described as slender, wearing a black, puffy Nike coat with the hood up, a light-colored face mask, black pants and black gloves.

They walked inside, purchased cigars with cash and proceeded to walk around the store.

The suspect then approached the clerk a second time, with coffee in one hand and cash in the other.

When the clerk opened the register, the suspect threw coffee in her face, jumped the counter and took approximately $200 in cash.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.