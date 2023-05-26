Lamine Mohamed Conde, 28, from Columbus, is in jail awaiting charges.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Two sports cars were stolen from an auction in Tuscarawas County on Thursday, resulting in a pursuit that saw one of the vehicles exceed 160 miles per hour.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office says one man is in custody following the incident, which began in New Philadelphia around 8 a.m. As Insurance Auto Auctions on SR 259 opened its storage yard, two sports cars sped out of the lot. One was a 2020 Dodge Charger, the other one was a 2016 Chevrolet Camaro.

A police pursuit began after the two vehicles were spotted in the Uhrichsville area and a pursuit ensued. While the Charger crashed on US 36, east of Robin Road, in Clay Township, the Camaro went westbound. The Camaro was seen again in Newcomerstown and then into Coshocton County before it was lost. The Camaro was later recovered undamaged and unoccupied near the Wal-Mart in Coshocton County.

Meanwhile, sheriff's deputies say the Dodge Charger crash scene in Clay Township "was significant." Investigators discovered that the car had a SCAT PACK package and was going up to 163 miles per hour when it crashed.

While the car was totaled, the driver of the Charger, 28-year-old Lamine Mohamed Conde of Columbus, was hospitalized. He was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Canton, where he was treated and released. Conde is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail pending the formal filing of charges, which could include felony auto theft along with fleeing and eluding.

Sheriff's deputies were initially told that a second suspect had fled from the crash, but investigators now do not believe that another person left the scene on foot.

