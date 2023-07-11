Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Monday afternoon, no arrests made

The male suspect demanded cash as he entered the store carrying a handgun and wearing a mask, according to reports.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is at large after robbing a Dollar General in south Toledo Monday afternoon.

Toledo police received a call just after 1 p.m. about an armed robbery at the convenience store involving a male with a handgun.

According to reports, the male suspect demanded cash as he entered the store carrying a handgun and wearing a mask. The suspect then ran away on foot with an unknown amount of stolen cash.

A K-9 unit searched the area but was unable to find the suspect.

This is a developing story. An investigation is ongoing.