Suspect of shooting 3 children, killing 2 held on $5 million bond

Kevin Moore was arraigned Monday morning at the Toledo Municipal Court on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The man suspected of shooting at three children and killing two Friday night was arraigned at the Toledo Municipal Court Monday morning on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

Kevin Moore is being held on two $2 million bonds for each count of murder and one $1 million bond for the felonious assault count.

If he is bonded out, Moore will be required to wear an ankle bracelet and have no contact with the family of the boys.

His next appearance in court will be a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.

The shooting occurred on the 800 block of Byrneport Drive on Friday evening. Toledo police officers arrived and found three boys inside the apartment, all suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The children were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

Ahmir Phillips, 5, and Gabriel Phillips, 1, died at the hospital. Ashtan Phillips, 4, underwent surgery on Saturday morning at CS Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor.

On Sunday evening, Ashtan's father told WTOL 11, "Ashton is stable. They took him off sedation this morning to see if his body would respond. He started moving his hands and legs. They put him back under to continue to heal. I'm going to go back to the hospital tomorrow to talk with the neurosurgeons."

PHOTOS: The Phillips brothers - A domestic shooting tragedy 1/13

2/13

3/13

4/13

5/13

6/13

7/13

8/13

9/13

10/13

11/13

12/13

13/13 1 / 13

The Lucas County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for the deaths of Gabriel and Ahmir on Saturday morning.

The cause of their deaths was found to be multiple gunshot wounds, according to the autopsy. The coroner's office also ruled their deaths as homicides.