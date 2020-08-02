HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police took a suspect of arson into custody after a gas line that leads into an antique mall was broken and the fumes were set ablaze in Allen Township.

The gas line is located near U.S-12 and Hog Creek Road.

Troopers on the scene saw fresh shoe prints in the snow leaving the area towards a filed to the south. They were able to get to a suspect using nearby surveillance camera footage and by conducting a canine track.

Police found the suspect in a utility shed, about a mile away from the scene.

Police say the suspect caused a brief stand-off with troopers and claimed to have a gun. They were taken into custody without incident or injury.

Police have not released the suspect's identity.

