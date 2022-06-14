Recognize him? Man allegedly walks into Team Recovery, steals thousands of dollars

While employees were in a meeting, a man allegedly walked in, went through the building and stole thousands of dollars from the newly-opened recovery center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Monday at Team Recovery in Toledo, a man allegedly walked in and stole thousands of dollars while the employees were in a meeting.

"All of our staff were in a management meeting and low and behold someone came in and came out in seven minutes, went through all of our offices while we were in that meeting and took a lot of stuff," CEO of Team Recovery, Matt Bell, said.

Personal and business credit cards, cash, Airpods and more.

"After our meeting, we didn't even know, this person came in quietly and they left quietly," said Bell.

He says it was five hours after the fact that he even found out it happened.

"I was sitting at home on my living room floor playing Uno with my family, I saw a notification come through on my cell phone from American Express and it said that $3,000 was charged to Roberts Finest," said Bell. He said he had never heard of that business and knew something was up.

After looking into it, he noticed charges at Kohls, Speedway and multiple other businesses. There were also charges to other credit cards.

Bell went back and checked his cameras at Team Recovery and saw the alleged thief.

"Watching him walk into my office and watching him walk into my team's office, was like... I'm getting chills just thinking about it, it was like watching the crime happen," Bell said. "When it's something you care about so much, it's not fun."

Especially at a place that hasn't even had its official opening.

"Within a week. Almost $7,000 or $8,000 worth of theft, in our first week," said Bell.

Bell is trying to see the silver lining; the suspect didn't hurt anyone and didn't get away with anything more.

"Obviously that person is going through something. Hopefully, they can get better because if not, he's going to walk into the wrong building and he's going to end up getting caught," added Bell.

Bell is offering a reward for whoever can help bring this man to justice.

You can also call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 if you have any information. You can remain anonymous.