Suspect in Parkwood homicides remains at large

D'Angelo Porter remains at large following the shootings on Parkwood Ave. The hit-and-run in relation to the homicides is being considered a felonious assault.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect remains at large, considered armed and dangerous, in relation to the Nov. 5 homicides on Parkwood Ave. in the Old West End in Toledo.

A murder warrant is out for 24-year-old D'Angelo Porter in relation to the shooting that killed three and injured at least one other.

Officers warn that if you see him, don't approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Authorities confirmed he is not in police custody as of Monday afternoon.

The incident began as a hit-and-run call at Bancroft and Parkwood. The incident continued down Parkwood, where a second call was placed to 911 as shots fired.

Investigators believe the two incidents are related. In a media release on Monday, authorities confirmed the hit-and-run is being investigated as a felonious assault, meaning intent was involved and it was not an accident.

The victims were identified by the Lucas County Coroner's Office on Friday afternoon.

Deanne Himon, 41, died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Gary Witcher, 39, and Tyrone Uresey, 23, died of multiple gunshot wounds.

All three deaths were ruled homicides.

When police arrived on the scene near Parqwood Apartments, not inside, four people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Three were pronounced dead at the scene.

No one inside the apartments was injured.

A fourth shooting victim was treated at the hospital but has since been released.