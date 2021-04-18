Suspect in custody after BGSU warns community of person with gun on campus

A shelter-in-place notice was given after reports of a male with a gun on campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Sunday afternoon, in the Kohl & Carillon area of Bowling Green State University campus a white male was spotted with a firearm.

At the time of report, BGSU took to Twitter to warn students and visitors of the campus. Describing what the suspect looked like and to shelter in place.

White male on BGSU campus with a fire arm. In area of Kohl & Carillon at time of call. Was wearing black hoodie with american flag on back, jeans, black hat. Do not approach. Shelter in place at this time! — Bowling Green State University (@bgsu) April 18, 2021

According to BGSU police suspect is now in custody. They are still investigating the incident.

In their Policy on Firearms, Deadly Weapons, and Dangerous Ordinance, Bowling Green State University says that with some exceptions, including police and ROTC, "no person shall possess, store or use a firearm, deadly weapon or dangerous ordinance as defined in the Ohio Revised Code, in and/or on university owned, rented and/or sponsored property except where specifically permitted."

According to the policy, CCT permit holders may "may lock firearms in motor vehicles parked on the campus."

The policy was first implemented in 2015.