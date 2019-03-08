OREGON, Ohio — A bank robbery in Oregon on Saturday resulted in a high-speed chase from Oregon to the streets of Toledo and onto southbound of I-75 between Bowling Green and Cygnet.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Panos, 33. He was driving a white Nissan vehicle and was taken into custody in Cygnet, according to police.

Police said Panos robbed the Fifth Third Bank in the 3700 block of Navarre Avenue.

Panos fired a shot inside the bank after demanding the tellers to hand him cash, which they did, according to police.

Police said Panos ordered one of the tellers to hand over his car keys, which he also did. The suspect fled the bank in the car he stole, according to police.

The chase wound from Navarre Avenue to Pickle Road and then down Miami Street where the suspect got onto I-75 southbound and kept driving at high rates of speed, sometimes exceeding 100 miles an hour, according to police.

Police said Panos threw money out of the window during the chase on I-75 and officials are asking the public to turn any money they find to their local police department or the Oregon Police Department.

The amount of money stolen was undisclosed.

Matt Bruning, press secretary of the Ohio Department of Transportation, tweeted a traffic camera picture where you can see money flying out of the white car the suspect was driving.