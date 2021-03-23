Suspect in last week's Sylvania Township kidnapping dies

Police say Steven Pack forced his ex-wife into a vehicle last week before killing himself.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — New details have been released on what led to a Toledo man forcing his ex wife into a vehicle in Sylvania Township before shooting himself last week, and later dying.

Sylvania Township Police responded to call last Tuesday of a person with a gun at Sunrise Gymnastics on North Holland-Sylvania Road. Police say Steven Pack II, 38, forced his ex wife, Jennifer Pack, into her vehicle there and sped off.

According to a police report, a witness at the gymnastics center was able to point out the vehicle to police - a silver GMC SUV. The vehicle was driven by the man and officers followed in pursuit.

Police say the two met up at the gymnastics center and got into an argument.

The witness told police he saw the man push the woman to the ground in the parking lot. The witness confronted the man, but returned inside and called police when he observed Pack was armed with a gun.

The vehicle entered the parking lot of Walker Funeral Home on West Sylvania Avenue and came to a stop. An officer approached the vehicle with his patrol rifle deployed and ordered both occupants to exit the vehicle, but neither complied.

About 20 minutes later, a single gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle. The female passenger immediately exited the vehicle crying and screaming, and was moved to a safe area by officers away from the SUV.

Officers approached the vehicle with an armor shield and weapons drawn, and observed the suspect still moving and holding the weapon, but covered in blood. The suspect was bleeding from his mouth and head, and first responders began to perform life-saving measures before he was transported to the hospital.