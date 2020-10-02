TOLEDO, Ohio — A crash following a police chase in left one person dead on Feb. 8.

The crash began at the Anthony Wayne Trail and Western when police attempted to pull over a white Chevy for a traffic violation.

The vehicle failed to stop and led police on a chase until the driver, 42-year-old Rolando Rosales, lost control near the 3000 block of Airport and hit a utility pole.

Police say Rosales was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced at the scene.

Power lines were knocked down as a result of the crash and Airport Highway was closed for several hours.