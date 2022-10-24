Teen suspect charged with murder of Dominick Barnett

Dominick Barnett, 29, was shot and killed while on his way home in July. A 17-year-old already in custody on unrelated charges has been charged with murder.

A suspect is charged with murder for the July shooting death of a 29-year-old man in south Toledo.

A murder warrant was issued Monday for the 17-year-old suspected of fatally shooting Dominick Barnett in July near Hunter's Ridge Apartments. The suspect was already in custody at the Juvenile Justice Center on unrelated charges.

It is WTOL 11 policy to not name minors charged with crimes unless they are tried as an adult. The suspect has not yet been indicted.

Barnett was a father and a talented violist. He graduated from the Toledo School for the Arts in 2011 and studied at Capital University in Columbus before joining the Navy.

TSA honored Barnett during a gathering where family, former classmates and teachers shared memories. They painted rocks that now sit in the school's garden to remember Barnett.

His family said he was in the wrong place at the wrong time while on his way home when he was shot the night of July 29.

If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

