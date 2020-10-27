Suspect at large after security guard stabbed at Kroger during attempted purse snatching on Alexis Rd.

According to dispatch, a security guard is in the hospital after being stabbed tonight by a suspect who attempted to steal a purse from the Kroger on Alexis.

The suspect is still at large.

Toledo police dispatch confirmed that the stabbing took place this evening around 9 p.m. The suspect attempted to steal a purse at the Kroger on Alexis. While fleeing, the suspect stabbed a security guard at least once.

The security guard has been hospitalized, with the extent of their injuries not released at this time.