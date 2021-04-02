Drive-by shooting leaves woman injured in central Toledo, suspect at large

A woman is recovering after being shot by someone driving down West Bancroft Street while firing a gun, according to Toledo police. No suspects are in custody.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet fired by a drive-by shooter in central Toledo Wednesday.

At around 11 p.m. someone was shooting a gun while driving down the 1700 block of West Bancroft Street, according to Toledo police on the scene.

A bullet went through a second story window and a woman was struck. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and her injuries are not believed to be serious.

The shooter remains at large.