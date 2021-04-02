Drive-by shooting leaves woman injured in central Toledo, suspect at large

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet fired by a drive-by shooter in central Toledo Wednesday.
At around 11 p.m. someone was shooting a gun while driving down the 1700 block of West Bancroft Street, according to Toledo police on the scene.
A bullet went through a second story window and a woman was struck. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and her injuries are not believed to be serious.
The shooter remains at large.
If you have any information on this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.