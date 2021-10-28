x
Crime

Suspect arrested after south Toledo home hit with gunfire for fifth time

According to a police report, an officer saw Jamal Fox, 22, fire multiple rounds at a home in the 1000 block of Rockcress Drive.
Credit: Lucas County Sheriff
Jamal Fox, 22, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 27, after Toledo police officers say they observed him shooting at a home in south Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after a home in south Toledo was shot at Wednesday for the fifth time in the past week.

Jamal Fox, 22, was arrested Wednesday about 8:30 p.m. According to a police report, an officer saw Fox fire multiple rounds at a home in the 1000 block of Rockcress Drive.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Fox.

Two guns and multiple casings were recovered from the suspect's vehicle. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Fox is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, a second-degree felony. 

According to police reports, the home was shot at five times in a six-day span.

    

