Suspect arrested after south Toledo home hit with gunfire for fifth time

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after a home in south Toledo was shot at Wednesday for the fifth time in the past week.

Jamal Fox, 22, was arrested Wednesday about 8:30 p.m. According to a police report, an officer saw Fox fire multiple rounds at a home in the 1000 block of Rockcress Drive.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested Fox.

Two guns and multiple casings were recovered from the suspect's vehicle. No one was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Fox is charged with improperly discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, a second-degree felony.