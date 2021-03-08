Suspect arrested in Franklin Park Mall parking lot shooting

Toledo police say Jestin J. Landry shot at a person in the parking lot, striking two vehicles. Landry does not have a concealed carry permit, court documents note.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is in custody, charged with firing a handgun in the parking lot of Franklin Park Mall, prompting a lockdown on Aug. 3.

Jestin J. Landry, 30, is charged with felonious assault - a second-degree felony - in the incident. According to court documents, Landry is accused of firing a 9 mm gun at a victim in the parking lot of the Franklin Park Mall, striking two vehicles.

According to the complaint, Landry does not have a concealed carry permit and by law cannot be in possession of a firearm.

According to police, around 7 p.m. on Aug. 3, shots were fired in the parking lot of Don Juan Bar and Grill.

A Franklin Park Mall employee said the incident prompted the mall to go into lockdown.

Franklin Park Mall released this statement following the incident:

"The safety of our guests, tenants and employees is the highest priority of Franklin Park Mall. We are proud of the partnerships that we have with our local, state and federal law enforcement, and we thank Toledo Police for the swift response to the isolated incident that occurred in the parking lot this evening. This is an active, injury-free investigation, and we are confident that it is being thoroughly addressed by Toledo Police."