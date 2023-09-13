x
Suspect in custody after allegedly strangling victim, punching two including child in central Toledo

A judge set the suspect's bond at $50K.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo man is in custody after an incident Sunday night in which he allegedly strangled a woman and punched her daughters, one of whom is eight years old.

Toledo police responded to the 500 block of Highland Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. According to court documents, 61-year-old Roderick Anderson strangled a woman until she passed out. He then allegedly punched the victim's daughters, who are aged 19 and eight, knocking them down. 

Police arrested Anderson, who is facing a fifth degree felony charge of strangulation/suffocation. A judge ordered Anderson to stay away from the victims. His bond was set at $50,000. 

