TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — Sylvania Township police responded to a Stop and Go gas station on West Alexis Road Wednesday night after a call for a suspicious car was reported to 911.

But as officers were responding, a man covering his face with an orange bandanna and carrying a large knife walked into the store, threatened the clerk, then took money from the register.

Moments later, the man was shot by an officer after advancing toward him with a knife.

Police said Thursday afternoon that they still do not know the identity of the robber, and they have not released the name of the officer.

Officers rendered aid to the robber. On the way to the hospital, his ambulance was involved in an accident and he had to be transported in a separate ambulance. He died at the hospital.

In a 911 call released Thursday afternoon, a caller said at 7:59 p.m. that an unoccupied car had been running outside her store for more than 30 minutes. She told the dispatcher that the windows were down and that an opened bottle of vodka, along with what appeared to be a pipe filled were pot, were in the vehicle.

She asked if she should turn off the car, and the dispatcher told her to just wait for responding officers.

The caller also said that when she checked on the car earlier, a man wearing a mask approached her before quickly walking away when she spoke to him.

Just after 8 p.m., a video inside the store showed a man dressed in a green coat and gray pants walk into the store, wearing an orange bandanna and carrying a large knife.

After threatening the clerk with the knife, he headed behind the counter and took money from the register as the clerk and a customer left the store.

The robber then casually left the store, turned right, and was confronted by police outside view of the video camera.

The clerk told police that the officer was backing up, trying to create distance, while he fired at the man.

Police also released the picture of a car. They said the driver was a possible witness. They asked him to contact detectives at 419-882-1250.

Because it was an officer-involved shooting, the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation. The officer has been put on paid leave.

Sylvania Township police want to speak to the driver of this vehicle. Police believe the driver was a witness at the time of the Stop and Go robbery.

Sylvania Township police

