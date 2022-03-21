x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

1 shot, injured on Starr Avenue

A man was found with at least one gunshot wound on the 1300 block of Starr Avenue Sunday afternoon. His injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 17, 2022.

A Toledo man is injured after he was shot on Starr Avenue Sunday afternoon.

According to a police report, crews were sent to the 1300 block of Starr at around 4 p.m. after receiving a shots fired call.

Officers eventually found 30-year-old Humberto Garibay a few blocks away, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is in custody. 

We will continue to keep you updated.

   

Related Articles

MORE FROM WTOL

In Other News

Sylvania Twp. rabbi accused of rape appears in court for preliminary hearing