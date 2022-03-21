1 shot, injured on Starr Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Feb. 17, 2022.
A Toledo man is injured after he was shot on Starr Avenue Sunday afternoon.
According to a police report, crews were sent to the 1300 block of Starr at around 4 p.m. after receiving a shots fired call.
Officers eventually found 30-year-old Humberto Garibay a few blocks away, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
At this time, it is unclear if anyone is in custody.
