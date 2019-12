TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are seeking the identity of a man accused of putting a credit card skimming device on a local credit union ATM.

The man pictured is said to have placed the device on a Sun Federal ATM. The suspect used the device to gain access to customers' accounts and credit card information, according to Toledo police.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Toledo police are seeking the identity of this man, suspected of putting a skimmer on a Sun Trust Bank ATM.

Toledo Police Department