Police looking for suspect accused of robbing west Toledo Subway restaurant

Police say the suspect fled the location on foot.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after an armed suspect allegedly robbed a west Toledo Subway restaurant Friday night.

In a report, Toledo police said crews responded to the location in the 4000 block of Monroe Street at approximately 11:53 p.m. regarding an armed robbery.

An employee told police a suspect wearing a mask entered the store and produced a gun. He then demanded the cash and took the cash drawer from the register before fleeing northbound on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Toledo police detectives also responded to the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident or suspect, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

