Several students arrested at Bowsher High School following alleged fight Tuesday

A TPS administrator said the students are facing disciplinary action in addition to facing criminal charges

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several students were taken into custody after an alleged fight at Bowsher High School Tuesday.

According to a Toledo police report, Toledo Public School officers arrested four students following an alleged physical altercation at approximately 11:10 a.m. The students were charged with aggravated rioting and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Toledo Public Schools Deputy Superintendent James Gant gave the following statement in response to the incident:

A physical altercation involving four students happened at Bowsher High School on Tuesday, September 19. Officers from the district's Department of Public Safety and Toledo Police responded and took the students responsible for the disruption into custody. They now face disciplinary action and criminal charges.

The safety of our students and staff members is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. We appreciate the swift and appropriate actions of the school staff and officers who dealt with this incident.

