Student in custody after concern over potential threat cancels Tecumseh High School's winter formal

TECUMSEH, Mich. — Tecumseh High School students returned to class today after concerns over a potential threat canceled their winter formal this weekend.
The decision was made after Michigan State Police received a tip about a possible threat from one of the students.
"In our opinion, the threat has been neutralized, investigated, and addressed," said Tecumseh Schools' superintendent Rick Hilderley, in a video message sent to parents and staff this past Sunday, saying that students can now back to school without concern.
"Returning to school on Monday for our students, for our staff, for everyone who comes and goes," Hilderley continued. "In this particular threat, we consider the issue dealt with."
The tip in question stems from one the Tecumseh Police Department received from Michigan State Police's OK2SAY app. Hearing about a possible threat only hours before the formal, the Tecumseh Police Department and Tecumseh Schools were forced to take immediate action.
"With the timing, we put ourselves on a deadline, and we just wanted to make sure we had all the information and an abundance of caution to keep everyone safe, we thought it was appropriate to postpone the dance," said Tecumseh Police Chief Brett Coker.
While details on the threat itself can't be disclosed at this time as the investigation is still ongoing, Coker says that a student has been apprehended and is no longer allowed at the school, with charges pending.
He says threats such as this one will always be taken seriously, and strongly discourages copycats.
"This is not funny, it's very serious," Coker said, "and any incident that is reported will be investigated to the fullest, absolutely."
It's now safe for students and staff to return to school, and the Tecumseh Police Department is making sure it stays that way.
"We are doing walk-throughs of all the schools, every day, and we have no indication whatsoever of any ongoing threat or any threats currently," Coker said.
In a press release sent Monday, Tecumseh Schools says they've moved their winter formal to this Friday.
Coker says just to be safe, the formal will see extra patrols which could be beefed up even more if anything else comes to light, and come January, a school resource officer will be added to the high school.
