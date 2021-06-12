Student in custody after concern over potential threat cancels Tecumseh High School's winter formal

"In our opinion, the threat has been neutralized, investigated, and addressed," said Tecumseh Schools' superintendent Rick Hilderley, in a video message sent to parents and staff this past Sunday, saying that students can now back to school without concern.



"Returning to school on Monday for our students, for our staff, for everyone who comes and goes," Hilderley continued. "In this particular threat, we consider the issue dealt with."



The tip in question stems from one the Tecumseh Police Department received from Michigan State Police's OK2SAY app. Hearing about a possible threat only hours before the formal, the Tecumseh Police Department and Tecumseh Schools were forced to take immediate action.



"With the timing, we put ourselves on a deadline, and we just wanted to make sure we had all the information and an abundance of caution to keep everyone safe, we thought it was appropriate to postpone the dance," said Tecumseh Police Chief Brett Coker.



While details on the threat itself can't be disclosed at this time as the investigation is still ongoing, Coker says that a student has been apprehended and is no longer allowed at the school, with charges pending.