Student found with loaded gun at Rogers High School

A student is facing charges after resource officers were tipped off that he had a loaded gun at school Monday morning, police said. No injuries were reported.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 17-year-old student now faces charges after he was found with a gun Monday morning at Rogers High School.

School resource officers from the Toledo Police Department and Toledo Public Schools were alerted that the student may have a weapon, according to a police report. They found the student and searched him, finding the loaded gun.

The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson released a statement on behalf of the district Tuesday afternoon:

Rogers High School administrators yesterday received a report that a student may be in possession of a weapon. Officers from the Toledo Police Department and the district’s Department of Public Safety quickly found the student, confiscated the weapon, and arrested the student. He now faces severe disciplinary action and criminal charges.

Students and staff members were safe during this time and the school day continued without further disruption.

The safety of students and staff members is the number one priority for Toledo Public Schools. We appreciate the quick and professional actions of the school staff and officers who dealt with this incident.

