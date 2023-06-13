'Stranger danger' reported in west Toledo; boy claims man tried to lure him with toys

The boy rode his bike to a friend's house after a man in a black van approached him Sunday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police investigated a possible attempted child abduction Sunday in west Toledo.

According to a police report, a 69-year-old woman told officers her 7-year-old grandson told her a man tried to lure him into his vehicle between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. The alleged incident happened in the area of Atwell Road and Edgebrook Drive.

According to the report, a man in a black van approached the boy. The boy told his grandmother the man said he had toys in the back of his vehicle and the boy was welcome to take one.

The boy then rode his bike to a friend's house.

WTOL 11 spoke to the woman who said her grandson was not injured. She also said there was another child in the area at the time of the incident.

Officer patrolled the area, but did not locate the van. No arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

