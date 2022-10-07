Wauseon police searching for stolen truck, trailer

A trailer carrying a truck was stolen in Wauseon Thursday night, police say.

WAUSEON, Ohio — Wauseon police are searching for a stolen trailer and vehicle, according to a Facebook post made by the department Friday.

According to the post, the trailer is a 2022 black 18-foot tandem axle, bumper pull trailer with a dove tail. It also has an aluminum box and a winch. The license plate is Michigan and reads: E712245.

On the trailer was a blue 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 with fire damage. The truck does not have plates or a bumper. The back window is broken out.

Wauseon PD said the truck was stolen Thursday night on North Ottokee Street and it is believed it was taken north out of town.

The Wauseon PD does not have any pictures of the vehicle and trailer at the moment. Police are asking anyone with information to call Wauseon PD at 419-335-3821, or their local police department.

