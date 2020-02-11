Three farm animals dead, four others injured after possible sword attack at Stearns Homestead in Parma

Parma police believe the attack happened on Halloween.

PARMA, Ohio — Parma police are investigating how seven farm animals at Stearns Homestead were killed and/or injured during the weekend.

Lt. Dan Ciryak with the Parma Police Department said a farm volunteer found a goat dead in a field when she arrived at the farm on Sunday morning.

Another goat and a sheep had to be humanely euthanized due to their severe injuries, and the four other farm animals that were injured were treated by a veterinarian.

Lt. Ciryak said it looks like a knife or sword was used to harm the animals. Parma police are asking anyone with information as to who killed and or harmed the farm animals to contact them at 440-885-1234.

Stearns Homestead is a working educational farm on Ridge Road in Parma.

"Any information leading to the arrest and conviction of criminal activity could be eligible for a substantial reward, offered as part of our Farm Bureau membership," Stearns Homestead said in a Facebook post. "R.I.P. Bert, Moose and Billy."

Their post about the incident has been shared thousands of times.