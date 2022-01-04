Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot. She was charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Former Seattle star goalkeeper and two-time Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo was arrested Thursday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot. She was charged with impaired driving, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse, according to district court documents.

Solo was arrested after someone told police she had been "passed out behind the wheel for over an hour," according to court documents. An officer had to wake her up. The "odor of alcohol" was on Solo's breath, and she had "glassy/red eyes," according to court documents.

According to police, Solo's two children were in the car at the time of her arrest.

She refused to take a sobriety test, according to court documents.

Solo was released from Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a written promise to return to court.

Rich Nichols, a Texas-based attorney who represents Solo, released a statement Friday but didn't respond to specific questions on the charges and said his client wouldn't respond, either.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Nichols said.

This isn't the first time Solo has faced criminal charges. In 2014, she was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault after Kirkland police alleged she assaulted two family members. Those charges were dropped in 2018.

Solo, who played for the Washington Huskies, left Washington with the school record of shutouts, saves, and goals against average.

Solo left the Seattle Reign FC and her contract with the U.S. Women’s National Team was terminated in August 2016 after Solo came under fire for comments she made during the Olympics in Rio. Solo called the team "cowards" for not pressing and dropping off near the end of the game.