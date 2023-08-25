Person hospitalized following stabbing, robbery in downtown Toledo parking garage

Those with information regarding the incident or suspect are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and robbed in a downtown Toledo parking garage early Thursday.

In a report, Toledo police said a 34-year-old man was in the parking garage of the Vistula Manor apartment building at approximately 6:35 a.m. According to authorities, an unknown suspect stabbed the victim in the back and took $22 from his pocket before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

If you have information regarding this incident or the suspect, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.