East Toledo stabbing early Wednesday results in one arrest

One woman was arrested after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was arrested around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a man was stabbed in an east Toledo home, according to a report released by Toledo police.

Police responded to a call on the 200-block of Milford Street early Wednesday. Upon arrival, crews found a 42-year-old man bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital for his injuries, which police said in a report were non-life threatening.

A third individual, a 21-year-old woman was transported to the hospital for abdominal pain, which police said she received "from falling." It is unclear the circumstances during which she sustained the falling injury.

The 39-year-old, Juauita Ward, was interviewed by police and arrested.