TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at the Clark Gas Station on Dorr St. Sunday night.

According to a police report, Andre Dunn, 50, told officers an unknown male gave him a ride to the gas station around 8 p.m. that night. When he tried to get back into the vehicle, the driver stabbed him in the upper torso.

Dunn was transported to the hospital by life squad and is expected to survive.