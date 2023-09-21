Woman shot in Springfield Twp. Thursday morning; boyfriend arrested

Levi Hahnlen, 23, is being held on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence. The victim is in "stable condition," authorities said.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Maumee man has been arrested and charged with shooting his girlfriend in Springfield Township Thursday morning.

Levi Hahnlen, 23, is being held in custody on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and obstructing official business, according to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, whose name and age LCSO did not provide, was hospitalized and is "currently in stable condition" the sheriff's office said in a press release late Thursday afternoon.

Hahnlen was arrested near the scene on Sunrise Creek Drive near Bancroft Street.

Deputies responded to the call of a person shot around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

