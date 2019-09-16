SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — A former Springfield Township youth baseball coach will spend the next four years behind bars after entering an Alford plea in court Monday.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but when the defendant enters it, they "accept the ramifications of a guilty verdict without attesting to having committed the crime," according to the Cornell Law School.

Kenneth Fisher appeared in Lucas County Common pleas court Monday to enter the plea to two counts of gross sexual imposition for the inappropriate touching of children under the age of 12.

Seven other charges were dropped as part of the deal.

According to court records, the crimes happened between 2014 and 2018.

