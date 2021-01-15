1 in custody following Springfield Twp. police chase

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in custody after a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Springfield Twp. Thursday night.
According to Sgt. Ryan Purpura with Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver first made a traffic violation at S.R. 295 and Waterville Rd. before leading troopers on a pursuit.
OSHP officers missed on their first stop stick attempt, but the driver did eventually hit the stop sticks at Crissey and Airport Hwy.
The driver's identity has not been released, but Purpura said they were taken to the station for processing.