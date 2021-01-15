1 in custody following Springfield Twp. police chase

The driver made a traffic violation at S.R. 295 and Waterville Rd. Thursday night before leading troopers on a pursuit.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in custody after a traffic stop turned into a police chase in Springfield Twp. Thursday night.

According to Sgt. Ryan Purpura with Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver first made a traffic violation at S.R. 295 and Waterville Rd. before leading troopers on a pursuit.

OSHP officers missed on their first stop stick attempt, but the driver did eventually hit the stop sticks at Crissey and Airport Hwy.