Authorities searching for person accused of robbing Springfield Township gas station

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a Springfield Township gas station Sunday.

According to a post made to the Lucas County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page Thursday, the suspect robbed the B.P. gas station located at 1456 S. Holland Sylvania Road in Springfield Township. The robbery took place at 4:30 a.m. on June 18, law enforcement said.

Authorities provided the following images of the suspect, who can be seen wearing a black sweater and black hat.

If you recognize the suspect or have information regarding this incident, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County County Sheriff's Office detective bureau at 419-213-4921. You can remain anonymous.