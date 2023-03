The victim's condition is currently unknown. Police claimed other people were inside the home at the time and taken in for questioning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot in a west Toledo home Wednesday night, Toledo police said.

His condition is currently unknown.

TPD responded to the call around 9 p.m. on Springdale Avenue. Others were inside the house when it happened and were taken in for questioning, police claimed.