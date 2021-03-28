x
4 men, 3 women injured in overnight shooting at Cleveland nightclub

Police say that there are no fatalities at this time.

The Cleveland Division of Police Sunday reported an overnight shooting at a nightclub in Cleveland that sent multiple people to the hospital. 

According to a release sent out Sunday afternoon, police responded to a shooting at The Spot Night Club around 3 a.m. this morning and found seven individuals who were shot during the incident. 

Police say that four males and three females were all found with gunshot wounds and were transported to MetroHealth in Cleveland; as of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, no fatalities have been reported. 

At this time, police believe there were several culprits inside of the club who were shooting. 

Cleveland police say that the matter is currently under investigation with more information to come. 

