Southeast Michigan man arrested for allegedly trying to solicit underage female

MONROE, Mich. — A southeast Michigan man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly soliciting an underage female.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Violent Internet Predator & Exploitation Response Task Force conducted an undercover operation at the Mall of Monroe. On Wednesday, they arrested Christopher Frank, 40, of Westland, Mich.

Police say Frank was attempting to meet up with a girl.

Frank was charged with child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Bond was set at $500,000 in 1st District Court. If released, Frank must wear a GPS monitor.

Anyone with information regarding human trafficking and criminal sexual assault crimes is asked to call the Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530 or the V.I.P.E.R. hotline at 734-240-7535.